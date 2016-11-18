|
Airlink to Nosy Be, Madagascar
So, you may be thinking of spending a week or two in Madagascar on holiday, but you ask yourself why would anyone want to travel to this very large tropical island?
Introduction to Madagascar
Officially the Republic of Madagascar, previously known as the Malagasy Republic, is an island in the Indian Ocean, off the coast of Southeast Africa. The nation comprises the island of Madagascar (the fourth-largest island in the world) and numerous smaller peripheral islands. Following the prehistoric breakup of the supercontinent Gondwana, Madagascar split from the Indian peninsula around 88 million years ago, allowing native plants and animals to evolve in relative isolation. Consequently, Madagascar is a biodiversity hotspot where more than 90% of its wildlife is found nowhere else on Earth. The island’s diverse ecosystems and unique wildlife are threatened by the encroachment of the rapidly growing human population and other environmental threats.
The first archaeological evidence for human foraging on Madagascar dates back to 2000 BC. Human settlement of Madagascar occurred between 350 BC and AD 550 by Austronesian people arriving on outrigger canoes from Borneo. These were joined around AD 1000 by Bantu migrants crossing the Mozambique Channel from East Africa. Other groups continued to settle on Madagascar over time, each one making lasting contributions to Malagasy cultural life. The Malagasy ethnic group is often divided into 18 or more sub-groups of which the largest are the Merina of the central highlands.
UAVs and Drones
The first ever Drones’ conference took place over two days at Emperor’s Palace on 17 and 18 November 2016. Attended by about 130 delegates interested in this new technology, African Pilot attended the second day of the conference.
What was clearly evident from the range of guest speakers is that the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) have no idea on how to regulate this fledgling industry, mainly because the regulator is trying to impose ridiculous laws that apply to manned aircraft such as having to obtain a restricted radio licence. In reality when one looks at the method adopted by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) where the authority allowed for the FREE registration of ALL drones in the United States so that a considerable register could be developed, is the way our SACAA should have gone. The fact is that the South Africa regulator will find it almost impossible to regulate the thousands of drones that have already been sold and will be sold in the future. Another factor is that the use of drones in industry has already had a dramatic effect on the aerial photography business, where helicopter operators appear to be losing the business of aerial photography in particular. However, this new industry is adding hundreds if not thousands of jobs to the market.
OR Tambo International Airport
O R Tambo International Airport serves as the primary airport for domestic and international travel to / from South Africa and is Africa's busiest airport with a capacity to handle up to 28 million passengers annually with non-stop flights to all continents except Antarctica. The airport is the hub of South Africa's largest international and domestic carrier, South African Airways (SAA) as well as a number of domestic and regional airlines such as Comair (British Airways and kulula), FlySafair, Airlink, SA Express Airlines, Mango Airlines and Skywise Airline.
